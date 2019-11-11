Multidisciplinary studies is a growing trend: Atomic Energy Commission chairman KN Vyas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The mood was jubilant in the auditorium of SRM University where more than 9,000 graduate students had assembled at the 15th Annual Convocation held on Sunday. Addressing the students, KN Vyas, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission urged them to gain expertise in more than one field of study, as multidisciplinary knowledge has become a growing trend.

A total of 9,010 students in engineering and technology were awarded their degrees.Batting for nuclear energy, Vyas who was also presented the Honorary Doctorate by the University Chancellor TR Paarivendhar said that several radioactive pharmaceuticals are being used for treating several ailments and injected in the body.

The senior scientist also appreciated the efforts of the University in the installation of a 1 MegaWatt Solar power plant and said, “ We scientists believe that nuclear energy is also equally important as it can be used as an alternative source for solar energy.”

A Rajarajan, the director of Sathish Dhawan Space Centre, ISRO who delivered the convocation address said, “It is important to have ambitions in life. And this comes only through performance. So unless you translate your thinking into action, these are not possible.” He presented medals and ranks to 113 candidates from the faculty of engineering and technology. Ninety students received their PhD degrees.

Vice-Chancellor of SRMIST, Dr Sandeep Sancheti presented the annual report. The convocation was held in the presence of president of SRMIST P Sathyanarayanan and co-chairman of SRM Ramapuram S Niranjan, pro-vice-chancellor Dr TP Ganesan, pro-vice-chancellor Dr R Balasubramanian, and registrar Dr N Sethuraman.