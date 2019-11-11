NIA files chargesheet against 8 in Guwahati grenade case

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged eight people, including an ULFA operative for lobbing a grenade at the security personnel in Assam's Guwahati in May this year.

An NIA spokesperson here said, "The agency has charged Pappu Koch Bokoliyal aka Bijoy Asom, Anvi aka Rajani, Jahnabee Saikia, Chinmoy Lahkar, Indra Mohan Bora, Amrit Ballav Goswami, Sankib Talukdar and Prakash Rajkonwar under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and the strict Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)."

The official said that they have been charged for conspiracy and indulging in terrorist acts and unlawful activities, waging war against India, conspiracy to wage war against India, illegal possession of arms and ammunition, illegal possession and use of explosive substances, harbouring of ULFA terrorist, providing support to them and associating with the terrorists.

The NIA has registered the case after the terrorists on May 15 this year lobbed grenades at the security personnel in Guwahati's RG Baruah Road injuring 12 persons.

The official said that during probe it was Bokoliyal, an ULFA (I) terrorist who lobbed the grenade on the security personnel. He was assisted by Chinmoy Lahkar.

The official said that Lahkar drove the motorcycle, while Bokoliyal rode as pillion with him when he lobbed the grenade on the security personnel. He claimed that Anvi provided transportation and shelter to Bokoliyal and was also actively involved in unlawful activities.

He said Anvi was also involved in the conspiracy to commit terrorist acts and she had also concealed arms, ammunition and explosive substances in her rented house.

The spokesperson said that Jahnabee Saikia and Sankib Talukdar were involved in conspiracy, unlawful activities and in providing help and support to Bokoliyal in committing the terrorist act.

He pointed out that Jahnabee Saikia was also in joint possession of arms, ammunition and explosive substances along with Bokoliyal and Rajani.

The officer claimed that Indra Mohan Bora provided shelter and support to Bokoliyal and was also closely associated with ULFA (I) and provided support to ULFA (I) in committing terrorist acts and other unlawful activities.

He said that Amrit Ballav Goswami and Prakash Rajkonwar were involved in the conspiracy of ULFA (I) to create an independent country of Assam.