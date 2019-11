By IANS

PATNA: Justice Sanjay Karol on Monday took oath as the new Chief Justice of Patna High Court. He was sworn-in by Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony organised at the Raj Bhawan here.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, senior judges and other dignitaries.

Before this, Justice Karol was the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. His predecessor at the Patna High Court has been transferred to the Madras High Court.