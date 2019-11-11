Home Nation

Ayodhya verdict: SC judgment on 0.3 acre, not 2.77

The 0.3 acres in question housed the inner courtyard, Sita ki Rasoi and the outer courtyard. The Ram ka Chabutra was destroyed during the Babri demolition.

Published: 11th November 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya site

Ayodhya site (File Photo | PTI)

By Pushkar Banakar & Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The verdict in the long-standing Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, which put to end a decades-old dispute on Saturday, was about the ownership of 1,500 square yards or 0.3 acre of land and not 2.77 acres as is being extensively reported.

“These first appeals centred around a dispute between two religious communities, both of whom claim ownership over a piece of land measuring 1500 square yards in the town of Ayodhya,” the beginning of the over 1,000-page verdict reads. The opening part of the verdict also clearly states that the bench was adjudicating on the 0.3 acre in Ayodhya that was disputed.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya case: Sunni Waqf Board likely to take decision on accepting land on November 26 

The 0.3 acres in question housed the inner courtyard, Sita ki Rasoi and the outer courtyard. The Ram ka Chabutra was destroyed during the Babri demolition.

According to lawyers who fought the case, it was never about 2.77 acres. “The Supreme Court judgment has actually brought in more clarity on the portion of the land that was in dispute. It is just 1,500 square yards and one will realise it if he or she carefully reads the Allahabad High Court judgment. But no one in the media did fact checking and the figure of 2.77 acres was widely publicised. It never got corrected. We never argued in the case about 2.77 acres,” one of the lawyers who appeared for the Hindu parties said.

According to a senior bureaucrat, who was posted in Faizabad from 1991-94, the Kalyan Singh government in 1991 acquired 2.77 acres at the site to develop it for visiting pilgrims. “This was challenged in the Allahabad High Court and was set aside six days after the Babri demolition. From then the media has been reporting the figure of 2.77 acres,” he said.

The SC awarded 0.3 acre to the deity, Ram Lalla, and directed the Centre to allot five acres in Ayodhya for the construction of a mosque.

What about 2.47 acres?
What will happen to the remaining 2.47 acres? A senior lawyer said it was up to the trust that will be constituted by the Centre to take the call

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case Ayodhya case
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp