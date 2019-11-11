Home Nation

Security of five SC judges enhanced as a 'precaution'

Now, the mobile component of the security has been added and an escort vehicle with armed guards will accompany each judge's vehicle.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi

CJI Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The security of the five judges who delivered the verdict in the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case has been heightened with the deployment of additional personnel, mobile escort teams and barricades, officials said on Sunday.

The enhanced security was put in place since Saturday after the judges — Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice SA Bobde, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice SA Nazeer and Justice DY Chandrachud — delivered the verdict.

“Security of the honourable judges has been enhanced as a precautionary measure. However, there has been no specific threat to any of them,” a senior official said.

As part of the security drill, additional troops have been deployed at the residences of the judges with some barricades on the roads leading to their houses. Earlier, the judges had house guards and static security.

“The arrangements are purely a precautionary step,” another official said. Settling a dispute that was centuries-old, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at in Ayodhya.

