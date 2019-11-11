Home Nation

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut admitted to hospital for heart check-up

Raut had been the Shiv Sena's prime spokesperson during their standoff with the BJP over the past fortnight. Many feel his strident stand was behind the rift in the alliance.

Published: 11th November 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and executive editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut, who had been leading the Sena's front against the BJP for the past fortnight, was admitted to the super-specialty Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on Monday.

Raut had been the Shiv Sena's prime spokesperson during his party's standoff with the BJP over the past fortnight. In fact, many feel his strident stand was behind the rift in the alliance. He was also the Sena's prime contact person with the NCP and the Congress. 

His hospitalisation, in this backdrop, is seen by many in political circles as a new worry.

Raut had complained of chest pain a few days ago due to heightened stress levels. He had taken medical advice and a stress test too was performed. Since the results of the test were worrisome, he was admitted to the hospital, his family members, who accompanied him, said.

Also Read: Maha Congress leaders divided over support to Shiv Sena for government formation

"There is no reason to worry. He has been admitted for a routine check-up. I hope he will get discharged by tomorrow," said Suneel, Sanjay Raut's brother, who is a Shiv Sena MLA.

Hospital sources said that the entire 11th floor of this premier hospital has been reserved for the Shiv Sena leader, who is likely to undergo angiography in the next couple of days.

Suneel Raut, however, said certain tests will be performed in a couple of hours and only based on these results will a decision on angiography be taken.

Dr Jaleel Parkar, who had treated members of Thackeray family in the past, is monitoring Raut's treatment, Suneel added.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, who held a meeting with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar earlier in the afternoon, is expected to pay a visit to Raut, party sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Raut Maharashtra Shiv Sena Maharashtra government formation
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp