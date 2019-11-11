Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut admitted to hospital for heart check-up

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and executive editor of the party mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut, who had been leading the Sena's front against the BJP for the past fortnight, was admitted to the super-specialty Lilavati Hospital in Bandra on Monday.

Raut had been the Shiv Sena's prime spokesperson during his party's standoff with the BJP over the past fortnight. In fact, many feel his strident stand was behind the rift in the alliance. He was also the Sena's prime contact person with the NCP and the Congress.

His hospitalisation, in this backdrop, is seen by many in political circles as a new worry.

Raut had complained of chest pain a few days ago due to heightened stress levels. He had taken medical advice and a stress test too was performed. Since the results of the test were worrisome, he was admitted to the hospital, his family members, who accompanied him, said.

"There is no reason to worry. He has been admitted for a routine check-up. I hope he will get discharged by tomorrow," said Suneel, Sanjay Raut's brother, who is a Shiv Sena MLA.

Hospital sources said that the entire 11th floor of this premier hospital has been reserved for the Shiv Sena leader, who is likely to undergo angiography in the next couple of days.

Suneel Raut, however, said certain tests will be performed in a couple of hours and only based on these results will a decision on angiography be taken.

Dr Jaleel Parkar, who had treated members of Thackeray family in the past, is monitoring Raut's treatment, Suneel added.

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, who held a meeting with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar earlier in the afternoon, is expected to pay a visit to Raut, party sources said.