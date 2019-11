Trains between Chennai and Mumbai diverted to make way for line work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to non-interlocked working between Kalaburgi – Savalgi Railway stations in Central Railway for commissioning of double line, trains between Chennai and Mumbai will run on diverted route.

According to a press note, Mumbai CSMT - Chennai Express will run via Solalpur, Hotgi, Gadag and Guntakal in both the directions from November 20 to 26.

The Chennai - Sainagar Shirdi - Chennai weekly express scheduled to leave Chennai on November 27 will be diverted to run via Krishnarajapuram, Hubballi, Miraj, Kurduvadi, Daund and Ahmednagar.

Similarly, the Sainagar Shirdi - Chennai weekly express scheduled to leave Sainagar Shirdi on November on 22 and 29 will be diverted run via Ahmednagar, Daund Kurduvadi, Miraj, Hubballi and Krishnarajapuram, said the statement.