10 killed in road accidents in Rajasthan

A total of 10 people lost their lives in two accidents reported in Bikaner and Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

JAIPUR: A total of 10 people lost their lives in two accidents reported in Bikaner and Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

A passenger bus and a Bolero collided head-on on Tuesday morning, killing seven people and leaving same number of people injured, confirmed police officials.

The accident was reported in Palana village of Deshnok town in Bikaner. The deceased include four women and three men.

While six died on spot, the seventh casualty was reported in hospital.

According to police sources, the bodies were kept in mortuary for identification while the injured were rushed to PBM Hospital Bikaner.

Two of the injured are reportedly critical, confirmed officials.

Meanwhile district collector Kumar Pal Gautam reached PMB hospital to meet the injured. Speaking to media, he said that the injured have been admitted here and are getting the right treatment."

As per preliminary information, the deceased are from a village near Ratangarh here.

In another accident, three people were killed on the highway in Pachpadra of Barmer district when a car collided with a truck. The car caught fire during the accident, killing three people inside.

All three of them from Jodhpur were returning to visit the Nakoda Jain Tirtha, when their car crashed into the truck.

Case have been registered in both the accidens and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, Chief minister Ashok Gehlot took to tweet to express his condolence to the family members of the deceased in his tweets in both the accidents.

He said, "Saddened to know of a tragic road accident in Deshnok area, #Bikaner on NH 89 in which seven people have lost lives. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May God give them strength to bear this terrible loss. Hope and pray those injured recover soon."

For the other accident, he tweeted, "Deeply pained to know about the demise of three people from #Jodhpur in an unfortunate road accident on NH 15, Pachpadra #Barmer. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, may God give them strength to bear this irreparable loss."

