BJP accuses TMC MP of using police during by-poll campaign

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP in West Bengal on Tuesday accused Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra of taking along a police officer in plan dress during her campaign for Karimpur assembly by-poll seat to terrorise the people.

A complaint in this regard has been lodged with the Election Commission against Moitra and the police officer concerned, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

The TMC MP denied the allegation claiming that the saffron party is using an old photograph of hers to mislead the people, and said she also complained to the EC against the BJP.

TMC sources said they have also lodged a complaint with the cyber cell of the Kolkata Police saying the BJP is spreading fake news which is a criminal offence and violation of the model code of conduct.

The EC declined to comment on the issue. By-polls will be held on November 25 in three assembly seats - Kharagpur Sadar, Karimpur and Kaliaganj - which are presently held by the BJP, TMC and the Congress respectively.

The BJP state president said, "Why is the officer-in- charge of the local police station accompanying her during her campaign and that too in civil dress? It seems they are using police officers to terrorise voters".

"We have lodged a complaint to the Election Commission against the police officer seeking his immediate removal. Action should also be taken against Moitra by EC for violation of the model code," Ghosh said.

Reacting to the allegations, Moitra said the charges are baseless and politically motivated.

"The picture the BJP is using is an old one taken in August. The BJP is using this old picture to spread fake news. I have lodged complaints with the EC and the police," The TMC MP said.

The November 25 by-polls will be a litmus test for the TMC and the BJP since the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Moitra who was the MLA of Karimpur, emerged victorious from the Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seat earlier this year.

The Kaliaganj seat fell vacant after the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmathanath Roy while Kharagpur Sadar's BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh won the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency.