Chhattisgarh man kills father to get his government job on compassionate grounds

By PTI

JASHPUR: A man allegedly killed his government employee father in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district to get the latter's job on compassionate grounds, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Mahabir Sai, working at a government health centre in Sanna village in the district, was found with injuries to the head in a nearby jungle on Sunday, Jashpur Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal Baghel said.

"Our probe found Sai was about to retire this week. We zeroed in on his younger son Jeevan Sai who confessed he had killed his father to get the latter's job on compassionate grounds. Jeevan also named two accomplices in the crime after which all three were arrested on Monday," Baghel said.