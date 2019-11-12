Home Nation

Engineering marvels not needed to fulfil Jal Jeevan Mission: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The Union Jal Shakti Minister said that the Centre would give 50 per cent of funds for Jal Jeevan Mission and it would be implemented with community participation.

Published: 12th November 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minsiter K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat share a lighter moment at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday

Telangana Chief Minsiter K Chandrasekhar Rao and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat share a lighter moment at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Describing the Central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the piped water supply programme to all households in the country, as a “Maruti 800”, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said: “If any State wants to present ‘Rolls Royce’ to their people, they can do it with their own money”. 

Participating in the Regional Review Meeting for Southern States and UTs here on Monday, the Union minister said that the Centre would give 50 per cent of the funds of the Jal Sakthi to the States. The minister said that JJM would be implemented with community participation. There is no need for big projects or engineering marvels, he remarked.

The Union minister also stated that they would involve NABARD and also go in for external borrowings for JJM, the world’s biggest drinking water programme. “Money is not a challenge for the scheme. The challenge is time as we have to provide piped water to the households by 2024,” he said.He said that the waste water being generated by JJM should be reused for agriculture or for recharging the groundwater. “Ramakrishna Mission did it wonderfully,” the Union minister said. 

The minister claimed that JJM would transform the lives of the people, help in the development of the country and also help in the growth of the GDP. He said that the Central government would spend $50 billion for JJM.

The minister told the officials from the south that the first six months of the project were important and they should prepare a plan for the infrastructure. "We have to do four times the work done in the past 70 years on drinking water in the next five years. We have to pull up our socks and work tirelessly, day and night," the Union minister said.

Like Mission Bhagiratha

Telangana Chief Secretary SK Joshi said that the amount being spent by the Centre when divided by the total households in the country would come to around Rs 6,200 and wanted the Union minister to distribute the money accordingly to the states as per their households. Karnataka Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary N Nagambika Devi said they were implementing Jala Dhara programme on the lines of Mission Bhagiratha of Telangana. “Our major challenge is funds in implementing JJM,” she said. 

An official from Tamil Nadu said that they are fully geared up to implement JJM. He, however, said that the only source for Tamil Nadu is Tamraparni, which is a dying river. In the morning session, AP Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav sought the Centre’s help for linking Godavari with Penna. TS Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, his Karnataka counterpart Eashwarappa, AP Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Girja Shankar and Parameswaran Iyer, Secretary Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jal Jeevan Mission Telangana water mission Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Ministry of Jal Shakti
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp