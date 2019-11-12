Government to conduct third party monitoring to assess MPLAD works

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has decided to conduct third party monitoring in order to assess the quality of projects and works carried out by parliamentarians in their respective constituencies between the years 2014-19.

An independent agency will conduct the monitoring of the projects and at least 50 projects under the MPLAD scheme from a given district will have to pass through in-depth evaluation and assessment.

During the monitoring, MPs’ contributions towards several parameters like health, sanitation, education and SC/ST welfare will be assessed.

Officials said all works costing `25 lakh and above would be compulsorily covered in the exercise which will be completed in three months. Physical monitoring of MPLADs works will involve 215 nodal districts in the country.

During the project monitoring exercise, at least 10% of the sample drawn, which means at least 5 works, should belong to societies or trusts (NGO).

The guidelines of the projects monitoring under MPLAD funds also say that the sample of the MPLADS works should be a judicious blend of various parameters like cost of works, year-wise work, MP-wise work, works in SC/ST areas and sector-wise works.

The exercise will also involve inspecting the work sites, verifying the assets with respect to the technical specifications and financial approval assess basic quality, obtaining feedback from the user agency and local community.

The final report prepared by the agency will also highlight the shortcomings or violations in executions of project works under the scheme. Under the MPLAD scheme, each MP is allocated `5 crore per year to carry out development works in his/her constituency.