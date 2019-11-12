Home Nation

How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited the NCP to express its intent and ability to form the government in the state within 24 hours when they visited Raj Bhavan at 8.30 pm on Monday.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A phone call from NCP leader Ajit Pawar to the Governor’s office seeking more time for producing the list of MLAs ready to back a government led by his party has led to the recommendation of president’s rule in Maharashtra, sources have said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had invited the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to express its intent and ability to form the government in the state. The invitation was extended to leaders of the NCP when they visited Raj Bhavan at around 8.30 pm on Monday. The party that has 54 MLAs was given 24 hours to express its intent and ability to form the government.

However, on Tuesday morning it became clear that the delegation of top Congress leaders would reach Mumbai in the evening at around 4.30 pm to hold talks with the NCP leadership. This meant that producing the list of MLAs willing to support the government in the stipulated time frame was difficult.

Sensing the problem, NCP legislative party leader Ajit Pawar called up Governor Koshyari’s office to inquire whether his party can get an extension of two days to produce the list of MLAs.

Sources said that Governor Koshyari interpreted the phone call by the NCP leader as indicating the party’s inability to form a stable government in the state and then recommended president’s rule in the state.


