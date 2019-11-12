It's President's rule in Maharashtra

By Online Desk

After days of ceaseless drama, President's rule has been imposed in Maharashtra. President Ramnath Kovind signed the proclamation on Tuesday following a recommendation from the Union cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs recommending President's rule.

President's rule is imposed for a period of six months but Home Ministry officials said that the order can be revised anytime before the end of six months.

"Maharashtra Governor was of the view that it has been 15 days since the conclusion of the electoral process and none of the political parties are in the position to form a government in the state," said a Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson, according to ANI.

The chain of events was set in motion after NCP leader Ajit Pawar made a phone call to the Governor seeking an extension to the 8.30 pm deadline on Tuesday to muster support for government formation.

The Governor interpreted this as a sign of the party's inability to gather support within the time allotted.

The Governor had previously invited the BJP and the Shiv Sena to stake a claim to form the government. While the BJP opted out of the race, the Shiv Sena sought three more days which the Governor rejected.

Not wanting to take a hasty decision to align with its ideological rival, the Congress decided to hold further talks with its pre-poll ally NCP on the issue of supporting the Sena.

The Sena on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing against the Governor's decision to not extend the deadline given to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to prove they have the numbers to form the government.

With President's rule imposed, now any party can approach the governor with a letter of support of 145 MLAs to form the government.

(With inputs from Express News Service)