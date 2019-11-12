Home Nation

One dead, two injured in cylinder explosion outside gas plant in UP's Unnao

The incident took place outside a Hindustan Petroleum gas plant in Dahi Chowki industrial area of the district, Police said.

By PTI

UNNAO: One person died and two others sustained serious burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded inside a truck parked outside a gas plant in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place outside a Hindustan Petroleum gas plant in Dahi Chowki industrial area of the district, station house officer (SHO), Kotwali, Dinesh Chandra Mishra said.

According to him the condition of the two injured persons is said to be critical.

Citing eyewitness accounts, Mishra said, "On Tuesday morning, the truck driver and two other persons were sleeping in the truck parked outside the gas plant.

There was a small gas cylinder in the truck that suddenly caught fire engulfing the entire vehicle".

The blaze, which "assumed serious proportion", was doused by fire brigade personnel, he said, adding, that one man died in the incident.

Police is trying to get in touch with the truck's owner while the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the SHO added.

