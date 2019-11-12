Home Nation

President's rule an option of last resort, not of first choice: Abhishek Manu Singhvi

He also said the provision to invoke Article 356 (President's Rule) is meant to be an option of the last resort and not an option of the first choice.

Published: 12th November 2019 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday questioned the decision to impose the President's Rule in Maharashtra, saying that there was no "real attempt to give a chance to have an aggregation of political forces."

He also said the provision to invoke Article 356 (President's Rule) is meant to be an option of the last resort and not an option of the first choice.

"Some fundamental points and nuances are being missed. Firstly, BR Ambedkar and lot of other Constituent Assembly people conceived of 356 as rarest of rare. It is meant to be an option of the last resort, not an option of the first choice. Unfortunately, the Governor's action of recommendation and the Central Government's promulgation fail on this test completely," he told ANI.

"I am sorry to say that the Governor appears to have gone through the motions. There is no real attempt to give a chance, a time to have an aggregation of political forces," he said.

The Congress leader said there is a difference between parties like the BJP which said no and Shiv Sena which said it has the capacity and intent to form the government.

"Another point being missed out is there is a vast difference between a party which says no -- the BJP says we have no capacity vs a party, like the Shiv Sena which says yes. The Shiv Sena is saying -- give us reasonable time and we have the capacity and intent to form the government. They may not do it but why don't give them three days? Are three days too long," he questioned.

The Congress leader alleged that the "356 route" was being sought to help regroup forces, who are unable to form the government.

"Once the President's Rule is imposed, one of the allegations which unfortunately is very strong is that Central government assistance through 356 route is being done to seek time, to get a window to prolong the process. Once you get time, obviously time is being got for certain forces who are unable to form the government to regroup, to try 'open and close' tactics," said Singhvi.

"I don't agree either with the Governor or the Central government's approach to it," the Congress leader said.

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule on Tuesday after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval to the requisite notification.

The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhishek Manu Singhvi Article 356 Maharashtra CM Maharashtra elections
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp