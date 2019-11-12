Home Nation

Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas wants Yogi Adityanath to head Ram Temple trust

The Nyas said that Adityanath should head the trust as Mahant of the Goraksha Peeth and not as Chief Minister.

Published: 12th November 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AYODHYA: The Ram Janambhoomi Nyas has said that it wants Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to head the trust that will oversee the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The Nyas said that Adityanath should head the trust as Mahant of the Goraksha Peeth and not as Chief Minister.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, who heads the Nyas, said: "The Ram Janambhoomi Nyas wants Yogi Adityanath to head the Trust. The prestigious Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur that belongs to the Goraksha Peeth, has played a prominent role in the Ram temple movement. Mahant Digvijay Nath, MahantAvaidyanath and now Yogi Adityanath have been integral parts of the temple movement."

He also said that the Nyas will have a prominent role to play in the proposed trust but did not divulge the details.

"Other members of the trust could be Champat Rai (Vishwa Hindu Parishad Vice President) and Om Prakash Singhal (VHP Treasurer)."

After the demise of VHP leader Ashok Singhal in 2015, Champat Rai has been overseeing the activities of the VHP and its frontal organizations and is one of the leading luminaries of the VHP.

Both, Rai and Om Prakash Singhal are based in New Delhi.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the designated heir to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said: "The trust for construction of the Ram temple will operate under the supervision of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das."

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das represented the Nyas in the meeting with national security advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on Sunday where several Hindu and Muslim religious leaders were present.

In a related development, the Digambar Akhara that was headed by Mahant Paramhans Ramchandra Das, also the Nyas president till he passed away in 2003, has announced that their head, Mahant Suresh Das, would be meeting Adityanath on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

The Akhara maintained that no existing trust should be told to construct the Ram temple.

Meanwhile, Mahant Dinendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara has struck a discordant note by opposing the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.

"We have been fighting against the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. How can we agree to become a member of their trust? They can surrender their trust and become part of the trust with us. It is for the government to find a solution and bring everyone together," he told reporters.

The Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict on November 9 on the Ayodhya title suit, had rejected the Nirmohi Akhara's claim to shebait rights of serving the deity and managing its property.

But the Bench, taking note of "the historical presence of Nirmohi Akhara at the disputed site and their role" directed the Centre that it should, while framing a scheme to form a trust, assign "an appropriate role in the management" to the Akhara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Yogi Adityanath Ram temple Ram Temple trust
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp