Shall make unbelievable things happen: Uddhav Thackeray on Maharashtra government formation

MUMBAI: Though the Shiv Sena failed to produce letters of support from the Congress and NCP before Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday, party President Uddhav Thackeray has said that the political outfit shall make unbelievable things happen.

Thackeray who, on Tuesday Morning, visited party MP Sanjay Raut who is recuperating at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after angioplasty, briefly interacted with media.

While expressing displeasure over getting less time from the Governor to provide the proof of majority, Thackeray expressed confidence that he shall be able to make the unbelievable things happen.

The Shiv Sena on Monday suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in the state with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Raut was admitted to the hospital for angiography on Monday.

After two blocks were found in arteries, doctors performed angioplasty on Monday night itself. He was brought out of the ICU on Tuesday morning after which several politicians met the Shiv Sena MP.

Apart from Uddhav Thackeray, BJP’s Shish Shelar, Harshwardhan Patil and NCP’s Sharad Pawar met Raut at the hospital.

Besides Uddhav, senior Sena leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Manohar Joshi, also met Raut.

Joshi said, "His health is improving fast and I think he will be discharged by tomorrow or day after tomorrow."

“Lahron se dar kar nauka paar nahi hoti, koshish karne walon ki haar nahi hoti (If you have fear of waves, you won’t be able to cross the ocean.. those who try, never lose,” the 57-year-old journalist-turned-politician had tweeted in the morning, adding, “hum honge kamyab.. zaroor honge (we will succeed, for sure)”.

While Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said two parties (Congress and NCP) have agreed "in-principle" to support the Sena-led government, Governor Koshyari refused additional time sought by his party to muster numbers.

Later, the NCP, which is the third-largest party in the state, got an invite from the governor, asking it to express "willingness and ability to form a government".

With 54 MLAs, the NCP is the third-largest party after the BJP (105) and the Shiv Sena (56) in the 288-member House, where the halfway mark in 145.

Congress has 44 MLAs.