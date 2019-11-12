Home Nation

Theme-based media policy on the cards

The draft of the policy framework is likely to propose appointing local icons in order for better penetration of information at the grassroots level.

Published: 12th November 2019 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Media, Television

For representational purposes

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a part of formulating the media and communications policy, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is planning to disseminate information to the masses with a theme-oriented approach. Launching schemes through this approach is also likely to integrate information from across ministries and lend one definite character to them.

The draft of the policy framework is also likely to propose appointing local icons in order for better penetration of information at the grassroots level. This would depend on the demography of the region. According to a ministry official, local icons are likely to have more impact among masses as compared to national-level icons. A theme-based approach may follow the lines of the Fit India movement launched in August.

“The objective is to make the information more effective among the masses. With this aim in mind, the media and communications policy will consider arranging information around specific themes. The Fit India movement was quite effective. Similarly, information may be disseminated around Constitution Day and other significant days,” said a senior official, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

One of the objectives of the policy would be to ensure all ministries have one ‘character’ while giving out information. While launching any scheme, different ministries will be expected to step up coordination among themselves and streamline the information flow. “Currently, for several schemes, information is often given out by different ministries in a scattered format. The idea would be to streamline this... information given out by ministries should have one character,” the official added.

Feeling the pulse
Feedback — verbal and written —from the target audience will also be another tool to assess how the information was perceived

media policy
