Trains to start chugging in Kashmir from today

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Train services in the Valley will resume from Tuesday after remaining suspended for over three months after the scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories.

Chief area manager railways Hari Mohan said the train service between Srinagar and Baramulla will resume as they have “successfully conducted the trial run on the Srinagar-Baramulla track,”. Two trains will run on Srinagar-Baramulla stretch from Tuesday.

In the Valley, the train plies between Baramulla to Banihal (128 km) covering north, central and south Kashmir and Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Mohan said initially the train will run between Srinagar and Baramulla. Asked when the train will cover the entire Baramulla-Banihal stretch, he said measures are being taken to restore it. “We will be conducting inspection and trial run of Srinagar-Banihal rail stretch (78 km) soon.” The Srinagar-Banihal train passes through militancy-hit south Kashmir.

Asked about the losses suffered by the Railways due to suspension of the train service since August 5, Mohan said, “We don’t ply trains for profit. These are passenger trains. It is in national interest.”