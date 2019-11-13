Home Nation

Ashok Gehlot calls migratory bird death in Sambhar Salt Lake 'worrying', assures all help

The chief minister took to Twitter and said that the water samples have been sent for testing.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Civic workers collect dead birds at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan Tuesday Nov. 12 2019. Thousands of birds of various species were found dead at the lake even as authorities tried to ascertain the cause of the large scale deaths.

Civic workers collect dead birds at the Sambhar Salt Lake in Rajasthan Tuesday Nov. 12 2019. Thousands of birds of various species were found dead at the lake even as authorities tried to ascertain the cause of the large scale deaths. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Terming the large-scale deaths of migratory birds at the Sambhar Salt Lake a 'worrying' trend, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday assured that his government is taking all the necessary steps to ascertain the cause and prevent any more similar incidents. 

The chief minister took to Twitter and said that the water samples have been sent for testing. "Protecting flora and fauna remains one of our top priorities. CCF (chief conservator of forests), as well as several teams of AH Dept, are at Sambhar Lake. Both CWLW and CCF are monitoring the situation. Water samples have been taken and sent for testing. Carcasses are sent to Bhopal for testing for bird flu," Gehlot said.

"A ground-level assessment is that due to heavy rains in Sambhar, lots of new waterbodies have been formed after a gap of some years, raising the saline level and causing toxicity. Officials are also investigating whether it has been caused by water contamination or algae poisoning. Once investigations are complete, we will do everything possible so that no more birds lose lives." Gehlot tweeted.

Thousands of migratory birds of about two dozen species have died suddenly in the last couple of days under mysterious conditions at Rajasthan's Sambhar lake, the largest inland saltwater lake in the country. The cause of the death is not yet known, but forest officials have confirmed that 2400 birds of about 25 different species have died.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Bird Death Sambhar Salt Lake bird death Ashok Gehlot
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp