Home Nation

Ayodhya Temple should be built on lines of Cambodia’s Angkor Wat: Swami Swaroopanand

The Shankaracharya while welcoming the Supreme Court’s five-judge unanimous verdict on Ayodhya, had objected to the direction to give five acres land to Muslims for building the mosque.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Cambodia’s Angkor Wat.

Cambodia’s Angkor Wat. (Photo | @AbhilM, Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Shankaracharya of Jyotish and Sharda Dwarka Peeth, Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said on Wednesday that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya should be built on the lines of world-famous Angkor Wat Temple of Cambodia.

“The grand temple was built in the 11th century there and the same temple is one of the most frequented religious places in the world. When the path is now clear for building the temple in Ayodhya, then the grand temple in Ayodhya should be on the lines of the grand temple in Cambodia,” the Hindu seer told journalists at his Ashram in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ:  After Supreme Court verdict, plans afoot for 'New Ayodhya' on lines of Tirupati 

While showing the picture of Angkor Wat Temple of Cambodia, the Ram temple will not be built again and again in Ayodhya. “Since it will be built only once, it should be built by competent and deserving people and must be grand and large just like the world-famous temple of Cambodia.”

The Angkor Vat Temple complex in Cambodia is the largest religious monument in the world, on a site measuring 162.6 hectares.

Originally constructed as a Hindu temple dedicated to god Vishnu for the Khmer Empire, it was gradually transformed into a Buddhist temple towards the end of the 12th century.

The Shankaracharya, who on Saturday, while welcoming the Supreme Court’s five-judge unanimous verdict on Ayodhya, had objected to the direction to give five acres land to Muslims for building the mosque, recounted on Wednesday the developments in Ayodhya during the erstwhile central government headed by Narsimha Rao.

ALSO READ: Authorities set to give Ayodhya complete makeover after SC verdict in favour of Ram Temple

“The Narsimha Rao government had acquired 67 acres land in Ayodhya and then PM Narsimha Rao had said that the acquired land will be returned to a new trust only. He had also said that if Dharmacharyas (seers) demanded then the land will be given to them for constructing the temple.

We subsequently organized religious conclaves across the country and formed the Ramanuj Trust. So there is no need to constitute any new trust, but the central government should hand over the 67 acres land to Ramanuj Trust, which will build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” the Shankaracharya said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram Temple Ayodhya Ayodhya temple Angkor Wat Angkor Wat ayodhya temple
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp