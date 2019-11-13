Biography of Khalistani militant Bhindranwale released at Nankana Sahib

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

India's fears that Pakistan is trying to reignite the secessionist movement in Punjab by brainwashing pilgrims who visit the neighbouring country have once again been proved right. A 480-page biography on slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale titled 'Suhird Sant Khalsa: Sant Bhindranwale' was released on Tuesday at Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, in Pakistan.

The biography has been written by Jasbir Singh Rode, Bhindranwale’s nephew, and was released by the United Kingdom (UK) branch of Damdami Taksal in the presence of members of the jatha (delegation) led by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to Pakistan. A copy of the biography was presented to Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Governor of Punjab in Pakistan. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara

Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh was also present.

It is learnt that photographs have also been uploaded on social media platforms in which flags of Khalistan inscribed with ‘Sikh Homeland Khalistan’ are hosted in the market at Nankana Sahib.

A few days ago, US-based Sikh body Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) launched a mobile app called '2020 Sikh Referendum' to encourage separatist elements to encourage anti-India sentiments among pilgrims. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had then directed his officers to take up the matter with Google and even urged the Centre to direct the company to take down the controversial app immediately.

A video released by Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting a few days ago welcoming Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib also featured posters of three Khalistani militants Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa in the background. They were killed during Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in June 1984.