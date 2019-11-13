Home Nation

BJP deriving 'sadistic pleasure' out of Maharashtra logjam: Shiv Sena

Without taking any names, the Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', said those who talk of ethics in politics are currently the 'most disruptive'.

Published: 13th November 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo| Twitter/ @OfficeofUT)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a vitriolic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said it was deriving "sadistic pleasure" out of the struggle of other political parties to form government in Maharashtra.

Without taking any names, the Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', said those who talk of ethics in politics are currently the "most disruptive".

President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.

The development came as the political stalemate continued since the declaration of Assembly poll results last month, with the Congress and NCP saying they had not yet taken any decision on Shiv Sena's proposal of forming a government and will hold further discussions.

Prior to it, the BJP, which won 105 seats, on Sunday expressed its inability to form a government due to lack of enough numbers.

Despite their alliance getting a majority, the BJP and the Shiv Sena parted ways following a disagreement over power-sharing, with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party insisting on the chief minister's post.

ALSO READ | President's rule in Maharashtra: Congress drives hard bargain, doesn't want Uddhav, son as CM

"If a party with 105 MLAs could not form a government, others would struggle for sure. But it does not mean the largest party should rejoice. This attitude of deriving sadistic pleasure has pushed Maharashtra into today's situation," the Sena claimed.

The BJP, as the single largest party, was given "15 days" to form a government, but the Sena got merely 24 hours, it rued.

How could signatures of all MLAs be secured when some were out of the state? the Sena wondered, adding that "this is called misuse of the state machinery".

"Despite having a clear idea that three parties (Sena, Congress and NCP) need to coordinate properly, the Raj Bhawan gave only 24 hours and on (their) failure (to muster numbers), the BJP was seen rejoicing, it is not a good sign," it said.

It seems someone is more happy over non-formation of government in the state, the Sena said in sarcastic comments.

"Those who talk of ethics in politics are the most disruptive in the current politics," the Marathi daily said.

It alleged that the BJP's decision to sit in the opposition was not a strategy, but part of some conspiracy.

"The mandate was for the BJP and Shiv Sena. Had the BJP kept its promise, we would have not searched for an alternative. The BJP talks of being a party of principles, morality and civility, then it should have followed it after the Assembly elections," the Sena said.

In the Assembly elections held last month, the BJP won 105 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena (56), the NCP (54) and the Congress (48) in the 288-member House.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp