BJP MLAs ready to join Congress, claims senior Madhya Pradesh minister 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: While the opposition BJP plans to meet Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Wednesday for restoring House membership of disqualified party MLA Prahlad Lodhi, two ruling Congress politicians created a flutter in political circles on Wednesday by claiming that some BJP MLAs are keen to switch sides in the state.

Senior member of Kamal Nath government, Dr Govind Singh claimed on Tuesday, “The BJP has regularly been threatening that whenever it wants it can pull down our government. But the reality is that 3-4 BJP MLAs are in our contact and once the CM signals, they would join us.”

Another prominent minister, the law, legislative and public relations minister PC Sharma seconded Singh’s claims. “Let us make it clear to the BJP, whenever it will seek a floor test in the Vidhan Sabha on any crucial bill, 3-4 of their legislators will stun them, by siding with us, just like in the past,” said Sharma.

Taking a dig at Singh and Sharma’s claims, BJP’s chief whip in the Vidhan Sabha and ex-minister Narottam Mishra said, “The Congress leaders and ministers have done nothing since last 11 months, except making hollow claims to save their government from falling due to inherent contradictions.”

Both, Dr Govind Singh and PC Sharma are among those ministers of Kamal Nath government, who are considered close to former CM and present Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh.

Minister insulted post: BJP

A controversy erupted over state minister Pradumn Singh Tomar’s Shashtang Pranam (prostration) in the feet of ex-union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava termed the act an insult to the post held by Tomar as a minister. Tomar defended his action saying that showing respect to “his leader” isn’t wrong.