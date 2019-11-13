Bumpy road to Ayodhya temple trust, diverse views put forward

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

AYODHYA/LUCKNOW: As the Centre treads gradually towards putting together a trust for building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, in compliance with the Supreme Court directive, the road ahead for authorities may not be smooth.



Amid consultations on how the trust should be structured, various Hindu outfits have put forward diverse views on the membership and supervision of the trust.



While the Centre is considering including prominent seers and religious leaders from across the country in the body, with special focus on representation from down south, the Vishnu Hindu Parishad (VHP) wants the body to be structured on the basis of religious provisions, say reports. The VHP is believed to be in favour of minimum interference by government authorities in shaping and running the trust.



According to highly placed sources, the VHP favours inclusion of seers belonging to Vaishnav (devotees of Lord Vishnu) sect. It has also proposed that the temple be constructed in accordance with the map and design suggested by the Ram Janamabhoomi Nyas. ‘Nyas’ chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das is believed to have gone to the extent of saying that there is no use of setting up a separate trust, as the Nyas has been working in the same direction for decades.

The Mahant has also voiced his wish that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath helm the trust not as an administrator but the chief priest of Gorakhnath Peeth, which spearheaded the temple movement. “Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas wants Yogi Adityanath to head the trust,” Das said. The Centre, however, is said to be in favour of including only a handful of Nyas members in the trust.