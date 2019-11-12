Home States Kerala

'Like Ayodhya, abide by SC verdict on Sabarimala': Kerala Devaswom Minister tells BJP

Surendran, who was replying to a question posed by the lone BJP legislator O Rajagopal, also asked the saffron party not to encourage 'goons and anti-socials' to go to Sabarimala.

Published: 12th November 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala

Sabarimala. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday asked the BJP, which has welcomed the recent Supreme Court order on Ayodhya, to also respect the apex court verdict on Sabarimala permitting women of all ages to pray at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Surendran, who was replying to a question posed by the lone BJP legislator O Rajagopal, also asked the saffron party not to encourage "goons and anti-socials" to go to Sabarimala.

Rajagopal had sought reply from the Devaswom Minister on the arrangements made at the hilltop shrine ahead of the annual pilgrimage season.

The BJP member alleged that the number of devotees to the hill shrine came down last year and wondered why the Left government supported the entry of "atheist, Left activists" and others into the temple.

READ| Over 10,000 police personnel to be deployed in Sabarimala ahead of pilgrimage season

Countering it, the Minister said: "Please don't encourage anti-socials and goons to go to Sabarimala like last time," an apparent reference to violence during the protest against entry of young women.

"Society expects more from a personality like you (Rajagopal).

Now, the Ayodhya case verdict has come, your party has welcomed it with open arms.

Hope the same attitude will be there with respect to the Sabarimala issue," Surendran said.

The minister said facilities have been arranged for keeping the sacred offerings of around 6,500 devotees while a total of 1,161 toilets, 160 bathrooms and 150 urinals had been set up.

"Five emergency medical centres have also been readied.

Three incinerators and 600 waste bins are also there," Surendran told the House.

The hill shrine had witnessed protests by devotees and right outfits against the LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict in 2018 allowing all women, including those in the menstruating age, to offer prayers at the hill shrine.

The court had lifted the traditional ban on women in the 10-50 age group from entering the temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran Sabarimala
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp