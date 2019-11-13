Home Nation

Cyclone Bulbul: Bengal's losses could reach Rs 19,000 crore

The cyclone made the landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on the midnight of Saturday and claimed 14 lives.

Published: 13th November 2019 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclone Bulbul

Cyclone 'Bulbul' wreaked havoc in Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Cyclone Bulbul that battered the coastal districts of West Bengal before hurtling towards Bangladesh has caused a loss which could be between Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 19,000 crore in the state, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The cyclone made the landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on the midnight of Saturday and claimed 14 lives.

"An interim estimation has been prepared from the preliminary report submitted by different departments after surveying the cyclone-hit areas. The final estimation will be reached only after departments submit their reports," the IAS officer said.

According to initial estimates, the losses could reach Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 19,000 crore, he said.

Complete reports on damages in the districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore are yet to reach the secretariat.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has sought the reports on Tuesday, official sources said.

At least 14 departments including irrigation, forest, agriculture, power, public health and engineering and panchayat were asked to submit their report on Wednesday.

After the final report is prepared, it would be sent to the Centre, he said.

A central government team is scheduled to reach the cyclone-affected areas of West Bengal later this week and prepare a report on the devastation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone Bulbul-ravaged areas of South 24 Parganas district and had announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the storm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Bulbul
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp