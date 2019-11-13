Cyclone Bulbul: Bengal's losses could reach Rs 19,000 crore

By PTI

KOLKATA: Cyclone Bulbul that battered the coastal districts of West Bengal before hurtling towards Bangladesh has caused a loss which could be between Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 19,000 crore in the state, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The cyclone made the landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts on the midnight of Saturday and claimed 14 lives.

"An interim estimation has been prepared from the preliminary report submitted by different departments after surveying the cyclone-hit areas. The final estimation will be reached only after departments submit their reports," the IAS officer said.

According to initial estimates, the losses could reach Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 19,000 crore, he said.

Complete reports on damages in the districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore are yet to reach the secretariat.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has sought the reports on Tuesday, official sources said.

At least 14 departments including irrigation, forest, agriculture, power, public health and engineering and panchayat were asked to submit their report on Wednesday.

After the final report is prepared, it would be sent to the Centre, he said.

A central government team is scheduled to reach the cyclone-affected areas of West Bengal later this week and prepare a report on the devastation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday conducted an aerial survey of cyclone Bulbul-ravaged areas of South 24 Parganas district and had announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of those killed in the storm.