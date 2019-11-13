Home Nation

Decision on Ayodhya trust to be taken by PM Narendra Modi: Culture Minister Prahlad Patel

Sources said the law ministry and the home ministry were scrutinising the Supreme Court judgment currently.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday said the decision on the formation of the Ayodhya Trust will be taken at the level of the prime minister.

"The decision on the trust -- how will it be formed, who all will be its members -- will be taken at the level of the prime minister, I cannot comment more on this," Singh told a television channel.

Settling the fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Saturday and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Delivering a unanimous verdict on a case that had long polarised the country and frayed the secular tapestry of the Indian society, a five-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said the belief of Hindus that Lord Ram was born at the site was undisputed and he was symbolically the owner of the land.

Sources said the law ministry and the home ministry were scrutinising the Supreme Court judgment currently.

