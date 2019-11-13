Home Nation

Don't see my visit to cyclone-hit areas politically: Union Minister Babul Supriyo

'I have heard some local Trinamool leaders have reacted aggressively after coming to know that I am going there. These comments are unwarranted,' Supriyo said before leaving for his tour.

Published: 13th November 2019 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Babul Supriyo

BJP MP Babul Supriyo. (File | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday said no political angle should be given to his intended visit to the coastal areas of South 24 Parganas district which was lashed by cyclone Bulbul, and warned the ruling Trinamool Congress that if he was stopped, it would mean they don't want him to get a first-hand idea of the ground situation.

Supriyo has been directed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go around cyclone-hit Namkhana, Bokkhali and Fraserganj where the storm left a trail of destruction on Saturday, rendering thousands of people homeless. The Union Minister is scheduled to visit these places later on Wednesday.

However, his planned visit has already generated a political controversy with some district Trinamool leaders saying it would serve no purpose, as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an aerial visit on Monday itself and also held an administrative meeting on relief and restoration operations.

"My visit should not be viewed with a political prism. In a federal structure, I am entitled to undertake such visits... This should not be viewed as an effort to supervise or gauge the real picture - that is not possible through a day's tour.

"I have heard some local Trinamool leaders have reacted aggressively after coming to know that I am going there. These comments are unwarranted," Supriyo said before leaving for his tour.

Supriyo, a Lok Sabha member from Asansol, said he would see the ground situation. "The Prime Minister has told me to visit those areas where the ten companies of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) sent by the centre are working on the ground."

He said that while the state government is doing its work, and would submit a report to the centre on the damages, he would also inform the Centre about his first-hand experiences.

"The state will give a report on the situation as is the norm. I will also inform Delhi about whatever I see during my visit," the Minister said.

"If I am stopped from visiting any area, then I will have to conclude they don't want me to go there and see for myself the scenario. Otherwise, if I go around the affected areas, talk to the people, I would like to see to what extent they have settled down," he said.

Cyclone Bulbul has claimed 14 lives in three districts - 24 Parganas North, 24 Parganas South and East Midnapore - after it pounded the coastal region of the state for three hours on Saturday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babul Supriyo Union Minister bulbul cyclone Bulbul Narendra Modi
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp