Home Nation

IB official held for stalking lady cop in Mumbai

Rupesh and the victim got acquainted with each other when they were posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Published: 13th November 2019 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Crime against women

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) official was arrested for allegedly stalking a woman police constable in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar, police said on Wednesday.

Rupesh Kumar Anil Kumar was arrested from his Antop Hill Residence on Sunday, following a complaint registered by a 34-year-old woman constable, an official from Pant Nagar police said.

Rupesh and the victim got acquainted with each other when they were posted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, the official said.

Later when she got transferred to social branch II of Mumbai police, the victim stopped talking to him, he added.

The accused started stalking the victim when she began avoiding him, the official said, adding that an FIR was registered at Pant Nagar police station, following which the arrest was made on Sunday.

"We arrested the accused under section 354d (stalking) and produced him before court where he secured bail," senior inspector from Pant Nagar police station Sanjay Bhalerao said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai stalking crime against women
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp