Home Nation

Khattar cabinet expansion likely Wednesday in Haryana, 11 MLAs to get portfolios

Sources said various permutations and combinations to balance caste, regional and gender and give the cabinet a wider representation of all sections was discussed at the meeting.

Published: 13th November 2019 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The first expansion of the Manohar Lal Khattar cabinet in Haryana is likely to take place on Wednesday.

Sources said the chief minister on Sunday held a long meeting with Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah at the latter’s New Delhi residence to discuss modalities of the cabinet expansion.

Some other notable saffron party leaders were also present at the meeting.

Sources said various permutations and combinations to balance caste, regional and gender and give the cabinet a wider representation of all sections was discussed at the meeting.

It is learnt that the names of those who are to be inducted into the cabinet have been finalised and coalition partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has been briefed on the same.

A total of 11 cabinet members are to be sworn in.

While the BJP will have nine new ministers in the cabinet, the JJP will have three. A lone cabinet berth is likely to go to one of the seven Independent MLAs supporting the ruling BJP-JJP combine.

The BJP’s frontrunners for ministerial berths include six-time MLA Anil Vij, Subhash Sundha, former Speaker Kanwar Pal, Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, Deepak Mangla, Ganshyam Saraf and Kamal Gupta. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manohar Lal Khattar BJP Amit Shah Jannayak Janata Party
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp