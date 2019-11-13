Khattar cabinet expansion likely Wednesday in Haryana, 11 MLAs to get portfolios

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The first expansion of the Manohar Lal Khattar cabinet in Haryana is likely to take place on Wednesday.

Sources said the chief minister on Sunday held a long meeting with Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah at the latter’s New Delhi residence to discuss modalities of the cabinet expansion.

Some other notable saffron party leaders were also present at the meeting.

Sources said various permutations and combinations to balance caste, regional and gender and give the cabinet a wider representation of all sections was discussed at the meeting.

It is learnt that the names of those who are to be inducted into the cabinet have been finalised and coalition partner Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has been briefed on the same.

A total of 11 cabinet members are to be sworn in.

While the BJP will have nine new ministers in the cabinet, the JJP will have three. A lone cabinet berth is likely to go to one of the seven Independent MLAs supporting the ruling BJP-JJP combine.

The BJP’s frontrunners for ministerial berths include six-time MLA Anil Vij, Subhash Sundha, former Speaker Kanwar Pal, Seema Trikha, Mahipal Dhanda, Deepak Mangla, Ganshyam Saraf and Kamal Gupta.