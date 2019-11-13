Home Nation

Maharashtra: Experts divided on NCP, Shiv Sena being denied time

Political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, however, says the governor’s decision should not appear to be unfair or partial.

Published: 13th November 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Congress and Nationalist Congress Party leaders during a meeting to discuss Shiv Sena’s proposal on government formation, in Mumbai.

Congress and Nationalist Congress Party leaders during a meeting to discuss Shiv Sena’s proposal on government formation, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to deny more time to the Shiv Sena and the NCP to prove they had the numbers to form government has invited criticism from the Opposition. Legal opinion on the issue is, however, divided.

Though legal and constitutional experts agree that the Constitution is silent on how much time a governor should give to a political party to form government and only states that it is based on his discretion as head of the state, some say that the way Koshyari acted smacked of being biased towards the ruling party.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra President's rule: Congress drives hard bargain, doesn't want Uddhav or son as Chief Minister

The governor is only concerned with the fact whether or not a party is in a position to form government. If the party, which was invited by the governor to form government, seeks extension of time to work out on seat-sharing, then this is not something that the Constitution envisages,” says constitutional expert Subhash Kashyap.

He explains that the governor is well within his rights constitutionally if he denies more time to a party as this would mean that the party which was invited is not in a position to form the government. “The governor is only concerned whether the party has the numbers and capability of running a stable government in the state on the present day and not in future,” Kashyap adds.

Political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, however, says the governor’s decision should not appear to be unfair or partial. “About changing or not adhering to the deadline, constitutionally there is no provision or convention which states otherwise and the governor’s word is final. Different governors operate differently. But while being fair, he should take care to be seen as fair as well.”

Former additional solicitor general Vikas Singh is more critical of Koshyari’s action and terms it as poor in the eyes of law. “There is no convention which states that the amount of time given to a party is proportional to the number of seats. Like the governor waited from October 24 till November 9 for the BJP, he should have given more time to the Shiv Sena and then to the NCP. Failing to do this has prompted accusations that he is hand-in-glove with the ruling party.” 

‘Governor should be seen to be fair’ 

Political analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay said the governor’s decision should not appear to be unfair or partial. “Constitutionally there is no provision... and the governor’s word is final. But while being fair, the governor should take care to be seen as fair as well,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra President's rule Maharashtra CM NCP Congress
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gun-toting photos of young couple have gone viral on social media.
Nagaland rebel leader’s son, daughter-in-law brandish guns at wedding reception
One year after Cyclone Gaja: How are some of TN's worst-hit farmers faring?
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp