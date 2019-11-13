Home Nation

Naga issue: Manipur Congress MLAs reach Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi

They will urge the party high command, the prime minister and home minister not to disturb the territorial integrity of Manipur.

Published: 13th November 2019

Former Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Former chief minister O Ibobi Singh and several other Congress MLAs of Manipur on Wednesday went to New Delhi to discuss the Naga issue with party chief Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party sources said.

They will urge the party high command, the prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah not to disturb the territorial integrity of Manipur while signing the final agreement on the Naga issue, the sources said.

The peace talks were scheduled to be completed on October 31.

However, on that day, the Centre said it is yet to conclude talks with Naga insurgent groups and will consult all stakeholders including the states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh before finalisation of any settlement.

