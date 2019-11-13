Placement drive: 1,200 Meghalaya youths get jobs 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supporting Human Capital Development (SHCDM), in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Skill Development Society, IPE Global and CII, held a placement drive in which 1,200 youths from the state were placed in various sectors.

The two-day drive, assisted by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), was held on November 11 and 12 in Shillong where around 2000 students registered for the drive through the mobile app Meghalaya Youth Network (MYN).

The candidates appeared for an interview with different employers and around 1200 got selected for jobs in various sectors which include the service industry, healthcare and hospitality, telecom, among others.