PM to hold bilaterals with Putin, Xi on BRICS Summit sidelines

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.  

Published: 13th November 2019 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BRICS Summit will lay emphasis on improving relations among the top five global economies in the fields of digital economy, science and technology and will also build counter-terrorism measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday before leaving for the summit in Brazil. 

Modi will be in Brazil on a two-day visit from November 13 to attend the BRICS Summit and will also hold a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

“I look forward to exchanging views with other BRICS leaders with the aim to further strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation, particularly on the theme of the summit economic growth for an innovative future,” Modi said.

During the summit, the five major economies of the world — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — will aim to significantly strengthen cooperation in science, technology and innovation.“Our business and industry play an important role in Intra-BRICS ties. I will be addressing BRICS Business Forum and interacting with BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank,” the PM said.

“BRICS summit will also provide me with the opportunity to hold useful bilateral interactions with leaders of other BRICS countries,” Modi said before leaving.

