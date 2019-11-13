Home Nation

Raipur diary: New chief secretary lists priorities

Having taken charge as the new chief secretary of Chhattisgarh, Rajendra Prasad Mandal has stressed on improving performance at every level of governance.

Published: 13th November 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

New chief secretary lists priorities

Having taken charge as the new chief secretary of Chhattisgarh, Rajendra Prasad Mandal has stressed on improving performance at every level of governance. Soon after taking office, he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the progress in ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts and National Agriculture Market’ in the state through video conferencing. An IAS officer from the 1987 batch, Mandal, when quizzed on his priorities, said, “I’ll focus on ensuring that the government’s welfare schemes are implemented through time-bound actions in a transparent manner.”

E-Samadhan to address complaints to guv

The Governor’s House in state capital Raipur is soon set to launch ‘e-Samadhan’, which will enable systematic and timely disposal of all complaints and grievances flagged to the governor. It would also be equipped with a swift mechanism to enable people to post their feedback and seek a satisfactory resolution of their individual issues. “Governor Anusuiya Uikey has been proactive and has been playing a pivotal role in matters of administration, governance and welfare schemes in the Fifth Scheduled Area. Though ‘people connect’ and ‘people centric’ exercises, she’s been able to respond to people’s issues and the online platform will help further in the disposal of complaints,” Sonmoni Borah, secretary to the governor, said.

Pauni Pasari scheme drives traditional business

The Pauni Pasari scheme of the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has gone a long way to reviving and promoting traditional businesses of the state, generating employment opportunities and fostering cultural harmony. The initiative not only helps provide space to markets in urban areas but also provide facilities to traditional businesses. The RMC, led by Commissioner Shiv Anant Tayal, drew accolades for the initiative during Rajyotsav, 2019. The people, especially urban youths, are likely to benefit from the livelihood options that the initiative opens up.

State gets its own e-marketing networkChhattisgarh government recently launched its own e-marketing network. Named e-Marketing Network-Chhattisgarh, it has been designed and developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The objective behind launching the e-marketing platform is to ensure uniformity in the purchase rate of goods, transparent online system, promotion of local manufacturers and entrepreneurs, single-window system for purchase order and supply order, quality assurance of goods and SMS alert to stakeholders concerned. The network will also ensure faster response to both marketers and the users.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp