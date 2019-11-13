Raipur diary: New chief secretary lists priorities

Ejaz Kaiser By

New chief secretary lists priorities

Having taken charge as the new chief secretary of Chhattisgarh, Rajendra Prasad Mandal has stressed on improving performance at every level of governance. Soon after taking office, he briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the progress in ‘Transformation of Aspirational Districts and National Agriculture Market’ in the state through video conferencing. An IAS officer from the 1987 batch, Mandal, when quizzed on his priorities, said, “I’ll focus on ensuring that the government’s welfare schemes are implemented through time-bound actions in a transparent manner.”

E-Samadhan to address complaints to guv

The Governor’s House in state capital Raipur is soon set to launch ‘e-Samadhan’, which will enable systematic and timely disposal of all complaints and grievances flagged to the governor. It would also be equipped with a swift mechanism to enable people to post their feedback and seek a satisfactory resolution of their individual issues. “Governor Anusuiya Uikey has been proactive and has been playing a pivotal role in matters of administration, governance and welfare schemes in the Fifth Scheduled Area. Though ‘people connect’ and ‘people centric’ exercises, she’s been able to respond to people’s issues and the online platform will help further in the disposal of complaints,” Sonmoni Borah, secretary to the governor, said.

Pauni Pasari scheme drives traditional business

The Pauni Pasari scheme of the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has gone a long way to reviving and promoting traditional businesses of the state, generating employment opportunities and fostering cultural harmony. The initiative not only helps provide space to markets in urban areas but also provide facilities to traditional businesses. The RMC, led by Commissioner Shiv Anant Tayal, drew accolades for the initiative during Rajyotsav, 2019. The people, especially urban youths, are likely to benefit from the livelihood options that the initiative opens up.

State gets its own e-marketing networkChhattisgarh government recently launched its own e-marketing network. Named e-Marketing Network-Chhattisgarh, it has been designed and developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). The objective behind launching the e-marketing platform is to ensure uniformity in the purchase rate of goods, transparent online system, promotion of local manufacturers and entrepreneurs, single-window system for purchase order and supply order, quality assurance of goods and SMS alert to stakeholders concerned. The network will also ensure faster response to both marketers and the users.