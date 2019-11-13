Undertrial commits suicide by hanging herself in Kota Central Jail

By PTI

KOTA: A 34-year-old undertrial committed suicide by hanging herself in Kota Central Jail on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Savitri Suman was a psychiatric patient and she was lodged in the prison in connection with a murder case, Kota Central Jail Superintendent Suman Maliwal said.

The incident took place when the other inmates were having breakfast and she moved to the terrace on the second floor and hanged herself from a window with her 'dupatta', Maliwal said. A magisterial probe is underway in her death, she added.

The police have lodged a case under section 176 of the CrPC into the matter and postmortem by a medical board is underway, the assistant sub-inspector at Nayapura Police Station said.

Anantapur Police Station SHO Davesh Bhardwaj said she was arrested in April this year after she woman allegedly killed a man by setting him on fire over a monetary dispute, he added.