Assam gets a mobile app to lodge complaints about child rights violation

GUWAHATI: On Children’s Day on Thursday, Assam got a mobile application that will enable people to lodge a complaint about the violation of child rights.

“Shishu Suraksha”, the mobile application, is the brainchild of Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR). It was launched by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The e-complaint box will run on android and iOS devices and it will enable users from all over the state to lodge complaints about the violation of child rights.

“The purpose of the e-box is to empower citizens to take moral responsibility of protecting our future generations. The app can be used by anyone in Assam, coming across any incident of children’s rights violation, to lodge a complaint which will be directly registered at ASCPCR,” Commission chairperson Sunita Changkakati explained.

As soon as the complaint is lodged, the Commission will receive a message. It will then deal with the issue by being in touch with the appropriate authority, she added.

After launching the app, Sonowal said everyone should be very careful about the use of words while addressing children or dealing with them.

“We must not ignore children. If we ignore children, we ignore the society,” he said.

While filing a complaint about child rights violation, people in the state were earlier required to write a formal letter to the head office of the ASCPCR in Guwahati. As many as 125 complaints have been filed to the ASCPCR so far this year. The complaints were about child marriage, child trafficking, child sexual abuse etc.