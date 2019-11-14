Home Nation

EC announces bypoll to one RS seat each in Karnataka, UP

The seat from Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after Samajwadi Party member Tazeen Fatma resigned to contest the Rampur assembly bypoll.

Published: 14th November 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bypolls in two Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which fell vacant recently will be held on December 12, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

The Karnataka seat fell vacant after Congress member K C Ramamurthy resigned to join the BJP.

The seat from Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after Samajwadi Party member Tazeen Fatma resigned to contest the Rampur assembly bypoll, the seat once represented by her husband Azam Khan.

Khan had resigned from the Rampur assembly seat after he won the Lok Sabha polls.

While the tenure of Ramamurthy was to end on June 30, 2022, the term of Fatma was up to end on November 25, 2020.

The counting of votes will take place on December 12 after the polling concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission Rajya Sabha bypoll Karnataka Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp