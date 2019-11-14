Home Nation

Four, including husband, awarded life for killing pregnant woman over dowry in Bengal

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's father, he had paid Rs 8 lakh and 50 gram gold ornaments as dowry.

Published: 14th November 2019 09:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:50 PM   |  A+A-

Jail

For representational purposes

By PTI

RAIGANJ: A court in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Thursday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for murdering a 22-year-old pregnant woman 14 years ago due to her father's inability to pay more dowry.

The four convicted by North Dinajpur Fast Track Court (2) Judge B K Prasad included victim Sabina Khatun's husband Mahidur Rahman, and three others.

According to the complaint lodged by Khatun's father Hakimuddin at Kaliaganj police station after the incident, he had paid Rs 8 lakh and 50 gram gold ornaments as dowry to Rahman, a school teacher, during the wedding.

However, six months after the wedding, Rahman had demanded an additional dowry of Rs 5 lakh, the complaint said.

According to the prosecution, due to Hakimuddin's failure to pay the demanded sum, the accused persons killed Khatun on September 23, 2005, chopped her body into pieces and threw the body parts at different locations under Raiganj and Kaliaganj police station limits.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
North Dinajpur
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp