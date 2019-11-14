Home Nation

L-G Girish Chandra Murmu says poll process in J&K to begin 'soon'

The statement of Murmu, who took over as the first LG of the Union territory on October 31, will come as a relief to political parties.

Published: 14th November 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

First Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu receives the guard of honour at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Thursday

First Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu receives the guard of honour at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Thursday (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Hinting at holding Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in the near future, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday said the election process will begin soon.

"Election will come. It is a Union territory with a legislature, it will not continue like this (LG's rule)," he said while addressing a function of the police department.

"The process for holding the election will come soon," Murmu said, speaking at the Attestation-cum-Passing out Parade of the 14th batch of Constables, held in the Talwara area of Reasi district.

Asking the police force to get ready for shouldering their responsibility, the LG said there will be an important role for the men in uniform (in the forthcoming election).

It may be recalled that Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Nirmal Kumar Singh met the LG at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

On August 5, the government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the state into two Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

