Gujarat government to shut down RTO border check-posts to curb corruption

There are currently 16 RTO check-posts in the state in the areas bordering Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

By PTI

GANDHI NAGAR: The Gujarat government on Thursday said it will close down all the 16 Regional Transport Office (RTO) check-posts located along the state borders from November 20, a move aimed at curbing corruption, reducing traffic congestion and promoting ease of doing business.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said here on Thursday that an online system will be put in place for collection of taxes and exemption fees for over-dimension cargo from transporters, in place of the existing method of manual checking and tax collection at these border check-posts.

The online system would eliminate traffic jams at such check-posts and also increase productivity as it would cut down the transportation time, he said.

"Around 90 lakh vehicles pass from these 16 check-posts. We have decided to shut them down from November 20. Now, taxes, as well as exemption fees for over-dimension cargo, will be accepted through online system only.

"This will eliminate the chances of corruption. Gujarat is perhaps the first state to take such a decision towards the ease of doing business," Rupani said.

According to him, the state government earns a revenue of Rs 332 crore every year from these check-posts.

If the transporter finds it difficult to pay the tax or fees online, he can do it by visiting a nearby RTO.

According to officials, a flying squad will be deployed across the state to catch those who enter Gujarat by false declaration.

"Those found guilty of false declaration will be caught and penalised by our flying squads. We will collect double the actual amount of tax or fees they were supposed to pay on the goods while entering the state," Sunanina Tomar, Principal Secretary of the Raod Transport Department, said.

