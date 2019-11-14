Home Nation

Hindu Mahant's remarks on Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas chief lead to protests in Ayodhya

While supporters of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das claimed that an FIR was lodged against Paramhans Das and that he was arrested, the CO Ayodhya, Vijay Pal Singh, trashed the claims as baseless.

Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya Ram Temple site (File photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The tussle among Hindu Mahants to be a part of the proposed trust to be formed by the Centre for temple construction took an ugly turn on Thursday when a complaint was lodged against Mahant Paramhans Das of Tapaswi Chhavni for allegedly making ‘incendiary and unpleasant remarks’ against Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das while participating in a TV debate on Wednesday.

Angry followers and disciples of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das gathered at the Tapaswi Chhavni seeking action against the Mahant. Before tempers could rise further, a police contingent was rushed to Tapaswi Chhavni and Mahant Paramhans Das was taken out of his ashram, surrounded by Nyas protesters, and led to an undisclosed destination by senior police officials of Ayodhya.

While supporters of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das claimed that an FIR was lodged against Paramhans Das and that he was arrested, the CO Ayodhya, Vijay Pal Singh, trashed the claims as baseless. “No FIR has been registered against Paramhans Das so far. Everything is under total control, peace is prevailing and no arrest has been made,” said the CO while talking to TNIE.

On the contrary, Anand Das Shastri, a disciple of Nritya Gopal Das’s heir designate Kamal Nayan Das, claimed that he had got an FIR registered against the Mahant. “Paramhans Das lacks enough knowledge to comment on anything related to the temple or Mahants as revered as Mahant Nritya Gopal Das,” Shastri said.

He said Paramhans Das’ remarks were unacceptable. “He should not use such indecent words for the revered Mahantji. He used such language just to get sudden publicity and attain celebrity status as he seems to be interested in coming on TV and hogging the limelight,” said Shastri.

Sources said a prominent Hindi news channel played an audio clip on Wednesday which had the recording of the conversation of Mahant Pramahans Das with another mahant. During the conversation, Paramhans Das allegedly used some foul language against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das which left disciples of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief agitated.

“Every sant or mahant should utter words cautiously. Use of indecent language is unacceptable. Despite such a beautiful verdict delivered by the SC, use of unpleasant remarks against revered sadhus should be deemed a criminal offence,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, heir apparent of Nritya Gopal Das.

It is pertinent to mention that Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had on Wednesday rejected the idea of the formation of a new trust by the Centre in compliance with the SC verdict. He had reasoned that there was no need to form a new trust since the ‘Nyas’ was already present to take care of temple construction.

However, the statement of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief was taken with a pinch of salt by a number of sadhus.

Incidentally, Paramhans Das was arrested last year when he had observed a “fast unto death” demanding temple construction and had also threatened to immolate himself if it was not built at the earliest.

