In a first, women commandos stationed in security base camps of Maoist-hit Dantewada

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a strategical move, women commandos engaged in the battle against the outlawed CPI (Maoist) will stay at a security base camp in south Chhattisgarh’s edgy district of Dantewada.

There are over 150 such camp locations of central forces and the state police across the seven worst Maoist-affected districts in the conflict zone of Bastar. However, these camps have only male security personnel stationed.

As many as 60 women commandos of Chhattisgarh police force are now inducted in the newly established base camp at Potali where hundreds of tribal villagers had on last Tuesday protested against it, apparently at the instigation of the Maoists.

The new camp in the Maoist stronghold has come up for the personnel of Chhattisgarh police force from Special Task Force, Chhattisgarh Armed Forces and District Reserve Guards. A separate unit of 60 women fighters are among them as its front-line anti-Maoist force.

“There is not a single camp across the Bastar region where the women personnel are placed. It's the first-of-its-kind initiative taken on placing women force in the recently created Potali camp in Dantewada”, a senior police officer in Bastar told the Express.

Out of the 60 women commandos, 20 are surrendered Maoists, 20 victims of violence and remaining are newly recruited. The specially-trained squad of 30 women “Danteshwari Fighters” formed months ago are assimilated into the group.

“Sixty trained women commandos have been deployed in the new camp. They are capable of taking on every challenge in the conflict zone. It will eliminate any possibility of naxal women to take advantage of getting away when the male security forces at times become hesitant owing to the apprehension of allegations of molestation. The fake allegations on human rights violations will be curbed and get rid of charges of jawan harassing the women villagers. The rebels push women in the forefront in support of their crusade against the forces,” Dr Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada superintendent of police, said and further added the decision will also secure the trust of tribal populations.

Dantewada is among the worst Maoist-affected district where the Red Brigades are waging a war against the state.