Home Nation

Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar and Sonia Sonia Gandhi to meet

A 10-member coordination committee of the Congress and NCP met to hold preliminary discussions on the CMP.

Published: 14th November 2019 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (L) and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File | PTI)

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (L) and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar are likely to meet in Delhi on November 17 to discuss possible alliance with the Shiv Sena for forming government in Maharashtra, sources said.

The Congress and NCP would work out a common minimum programme (CMP) with the Sena, which would then be discussed in the meeting between Gandhi and Pawar, sources said on Thursday.

It was, however, not clear whether and when Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will meet the two leaders after the CMP is finalised.

A 10-member coordination committee of the Congress and NCP met here on Wednesday to hold preliminary discussions on the CMP.

According to sources, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and state NCP president Jayant Patil met Thackeray here on Thursday morning, as decided in the meeting of the coordination committee.

"They (Thorat and Patil) held preliminary discussion with Thackeray.

Now state leaders of the three parties will meet again here on Thursday to prepare the document (CMP) which will be sent for the approval of the respective top leadership of the three parties," the sources said.

The BJP and Shiv Sena contested the October 21 Assembly polls together and won 105 and 56 seats, respectively, securing a comfortable majority in the 288- member house.

The two parties, however, fell out after the Sena persisted with its demand of sharing the chief minister's post on a rotational basis, leading to the BJP to announce that it was in no position to stake claim to form government.

After the Shiv Sena and NCP, second and third largest parties, too said they could not stake claim immediately, the state was placed under President's rule on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Sonia Gandhi Sharad Pawar NCP Maharashtra government formation Shiv Sena
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp