Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee refrains from reacting on Ayodhya verdict

According to TMC sources, there has been 'strict instruction' from the party top brass asking its leaders not to "utter single word" on the judgement.

Published: 14th November 2019 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refrained from reacting on Ayodhya verdict on Thursday, six days since it was passed by the Supreme Court, saying she is too busy with the relief work after Cyclone Bulbul.

The Ayodhya verdict was passed by the apex court on November 9 and not a single leader of the ruling TMC in West Bengal, including Banerjee, who is party supremo, has come out with a reaction on it.

"I don't want to comment on it as this is a government meeting and I am too busy with the cyclone relief work," Banerjee said while addressing a press conference post an administrative review meeting.

A total of six lakh people have been affected and over five lakh houses damaged due to the cyclone, which made landfall late on Saturday between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Khepupara in Bangladesh.

A total 14 people, including fishermen of a capsized trawler whose bodies were found by the Coast Guard, had died in the calamity.

According to TMC sources, there has been "strict instruction" from the party top brass asking its leaders not to "utter a single word" on the judgement.

"We have been asked not to speak on this issue. Only our party supremo Mamata Banerjee will speak on it if needed. Or it will be by someone assigned by her," a senior TMC leader had said on Saturday.

TMC's silence on the historic verdict by the Supreme Court on Saturday allowing the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site had drawn sharp reactions from BJP and the Congress.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Saturday questioned TMC's silence on the Ayodhya verdict and said the ruling party of Bengal always prefers to keep quiet when it comes to taking a stand on issues related to national and social interests.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a five-judge Constitution bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

The court in its unanimous verdict cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Ayodhya verdict
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp