Muslim women’s body seeks Uniform Civil Code, to write to Modi government

NEW DELHI: With Article 370 gone and Ram Temple on its way, the demand for the Uniform Civil Code is now gaining momentum.

Prominent Muslim organisation Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA) will write to the Union government for the codification of Muslim laws and bringing Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The women’s group is also planning to move Supreme Court against the practices of Nikah Halala and polygamy, its founders Zakia Soman and Noorjehan Safia Niaz told this newspaper.

Soman and Niaz said that bringing a Muslim family law will uphold gender justice and equality for women in the community.

After holding a meeting with nearly 50 women (mostly survivors of bad marriages), who had come from different parts of the country, BMMA declared that Muslim women feel that Parliament should pass a Muslim family law to enable women from the community to get protection in marriage at par with Hindu and Christian women who are protected by their respective family laws passed earlier.

On the UCC, the NGO said, “The UCC is a question for the whole country to consider and not just Muslims. Any common civil law should uphold the principles of gender justice and equality.”

A detailed discussion was held on Muslim Women’s Protection of Rights of Marriage Act, commonly referred to as Triple Talaq Law, during which the survivors narrated the hurdles faced by them in filing complaints under the new law.

Earlier, the Muslim body had successfully petitioned the Supreme Court against instant triple talaq which was declared invalid by the court and declared a criminal offence by the Parliament.

At that time, BMMA had also moved against Nikah Halala and polygamy but the Court dismissed the plea, saying it was only considering the constitutional validity of instant triple talaq.