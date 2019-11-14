Pakistan trying to rekindle secessionist drive in Punjab

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Fear that Pakistan is trying to reignite the secessionist movement in Punjab by brainwashing pilgrims who visit the neighbouring country proved right when a 480-page biography on slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale was released at Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

The biography, Suhird Sant Khalsa: Sant Bhindranwale, has been written by Jasbir Singh Rode, Bhindranwale’s nephew. The book was released on Tuesday by the United Kingdom (UK) branch of Damdami Taksal in the presence of the members of the jatha (delegation) led by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to Pakistan.

A copy of the biography was presented to Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Governor of Punjab in Pakistan.

Pakikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Satwant Singh was also present.

It is learnt that photographs have also been uploaded on social media in which flags of Khalistan inscribed with ‘Sikh Homeland Khalistan’ and USA are hosted in the market at Nankana Sahib.

Earlier, US-based Sikh body Sikh For Justice (SFJ) launched a mobile app ‘2020 Sikh Referendum’ to encourage separatist elements to encourage anti-India sentiments among the pilgrims.