Rafale verdict: Rahul Gandhi calls for probe, says JPC must investigate deal

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the BJP should stop celebration and the focus should be on the investigation.

Published: 14th November 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Supreme Court's Justice KM Joseph has left open a "huge door" for an investigation into the Rafale deal and demanded that a probe must begin in full earnest.

He also called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the fighter jet contract.

Gandhi's remarks came after the Supreme Court gave clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully-loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of the cognisable offence in the deal.

The apex court dismissed the pleas seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

"We find the review petitions are without any merit," said a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

Reading out the judgement, Justice Kaul said the judges had reached the conclusion that it is not appropriate to order a roving inquiry into the allegations.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah says SC verdict on Rafale reply to malicious campaign, seeks Congress apology

Justice Joseph, who wrote a separate judgement, said he agreed with the main verdict written by Justice Kaul subject to certain aspects on which he has given his own reasons.

"Justice Joseph of the Supreme Court has opened a huge door into investigation of the Rafale scam. An investigation must now begin in full earnest. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) must also be set up to probe this scam," Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag 'BJP Lies On Rafale'.

At a press conference, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the BJP should stop celebration and the focus should be on the investigation as the court decision has paved the way for a probe into the Rafale deal.

He alleged that the BJP was misleading the people on the issue.

TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Rafale verdict Supreme Court Congress BJP PM Narendra Modi
